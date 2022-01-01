Brisket in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve brisket
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
GoPho
2262 S University Dr., Davie
|Seared Brisket Bao Buns
|$9.00
pulled brisket seared in lemongrass sauce
|Pho Brisket
beef broth w/ beef brisket
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
5989 S. University Dr, Davie
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.49
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with coleslaw and golden french fries.
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau
|$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
|FLANK & BRISKET PHO l Pho Nam Gau
|$13.00
Pho with flank and brisket.
The Brass Tap
551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
La Mexicana Taco Bar
2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale
|SMOKED BRISKET Burrito (MKP)
|$16.00
Served with a side of Pico de gallo and sour cream, filled out with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans, topped with a tricolor tomatillo /roja/ cheese sauce.
Park and Ocean
3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$13.50