Brisket in Fort Lauderdale

Seared Brisket Bao Buns image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

GoPho

2262 S University Dr., Davie

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Brisket Bao Buns$9.00
pulled brisket seared in lemongrass sauce
Pho Brisket
beef broth w/ beef brisket
More about GoPho
Brisket Plate image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's BBQ

5989 S. University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.2 (1851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Plate$18.99
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with our famous coleslaw, golden French fries and garlic bread.
Brisket Sandwich$13.49
Texas Brisket, rubbed with secret spices, then hickory-smoked for 12 hours perfectly sliced and served on freshly baked bun with coleslaw and golden french fries.
More about Shorty's BBQ
RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau image

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RARE EYE ROUND & BRISKET PHO l Pho Tai Gau$13.00
Beef broth pho with eye round and brisket. Served with bean sprouts, basil and culantro, garnished with green onions and sweet yellow.
FLANK & BRISKET PHO l Pho Nam Gau$13.00
Pho with flank and brisket.
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

La Mexicana Taco Bar

2430 ne 13th ave, Fortlauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SMOKED BRISKET Burrito (MKP)$16.00
Served with a side of Pico de gallo and sour cream, filled out with mexican rice, cheese, refried beans, topped with a tricolor tomatillo /roja/ cheese sauce.
More about La Mexicana Taco Bar
Park and Ocean image

 

Park and Ocean

3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.50
More about Park and Ocean
Steak, Brisket & Flank (Tai, Chin & Nam) image

 

Dragon Pho - Davie

7740 Nova Dr b1, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak, Brisket & Flank (Tai, Chin & Nam)
Steak & Brisket (Tai, Chin)
More about Dragon Pho - Davie

