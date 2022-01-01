Chicken noodles in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|GRILLED CHICKEN NOODLES BOWLS l Bun Ga Nuong
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, rice vermicelli noodles, picked carrots & diakon, mixed lettuce, herbs and sprouts, top with scallion onions, crushed peanuts, fries shallots, and served with a side of fish sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
3325 S University Dr, Davie
|Sm Chicken Noodle
|$3.49
|Lg Chicken Noodle
|$5.49
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Noodle Dine in Only
|$7.00
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
JJCafe
6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl
|$6.85