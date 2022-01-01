Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN NOODLES BOWLS l Bun Ga Nuong$13.00
Grilled chicken, rice vermicelli noodles, picked carrots & diakon, mixed lettuce, herbs and sprouts, top with scallion onions, crushed peanuts, fries shallots, and served with a side of fish sauce.
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mr. M's Sandwich Shop

3325 S University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sm Chicken Noodle$3.49
Lg Chicken Noodle$5.49
More about Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe

540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Dine in Only$7.00
More about Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
Bocas House image

 

Bocas House

1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LS ALFREDO NOODLES WITH CHICKEN$8.99
More about Bocas House
JJCafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

JJCafe

6051 NW 31st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (738 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl$6.85
More about JJCafe
Broadway Bagels image

BAGELS

Broadway Bagels

10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation

Avg 3.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup Pt.$4.99
More about Broadway Bagels

