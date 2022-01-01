Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Grand Cafe - Hollywood image

 

Grand Cafe - Hollywood

2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Salad Sandwich$14.95
More about Grand Cafe - Hollywood
Don Pan image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pan

10020 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1715 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$9.50
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes and Ranch Dressing
More about Don Pan

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Souvlaki

Chipotle Chicken

Cake

Chicken Francese

French Onion Soup

Rice Pudding

Quiche

Oreo Cheesecake

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (88 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston