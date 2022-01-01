Tiramisu in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve tiramisu
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|Càfe Sua Da Tiramisu l CONDENSED MILK COFFEE TIRAMISU
|$6.00
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN
TARANTELLA RISTORANTE
1755 Bell Tower Ln, Weston
|Tiramisu
|$9.50
Lady fingers dipped in espresso layered with marscapone cream and cocoa
Cafe Vico Restaurant
1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale
|Tiramisu
|$9.95
Ristorante & Cafe & Bar
500 E Las Olas, Fort Lauderdale
|Tiramisu
|$11.00
The Sicilian Oven
2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park
|Tiramisu
|$9.00
Homemade, classic Italian dessert, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone custard
