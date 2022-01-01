Curry chicken in Fort Lauderdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

8574bdf7-42da-40bf-a975-effd78dbc0c1 image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

GoPho

2262 S University Dr., Davie

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Curry Pho 🌶️$15.00
curry noodle soup w/ chicken breast, onions, cilantro, scallions
Chicken Curry Pho Lunch$16.00
More about GoPho
Item pic

 

Choong Man Chicken - Davie

4900 South University Drive #100, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chicken$15.99
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce
Curry Chicken$15.99
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce
Curry Chicken$15.99
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce
More about Choong Man Chicken - Davie
Main pic

 

Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chicken Curry Udon$6.50
Chicken and scallion topping in curry broth.
Japanese Curry with Chicken$9.95
Spicy brown Japanese Curry over steamed rice.
More about Sushi Raku
Consumer pic

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CURRY (Cà Ri Gà)$16.00
Savory coconut curry with bone in chicken, carrots, sweet potatoes, served with your choice of Vietnamese baguette, fresh pho noodles, or jasmine rice.
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant image

 

Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant

1384 Southwest 160th Avenue, Sunrise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Chicken Curry$20.00
More about Zaika Weston Indian Restaurant

