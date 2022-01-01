Curry chicken in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about GoPho
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
GoPho
2262 S University Dr., Davie
|Spicy Chicken Curry Pho 🌶️
|$15.00
curry noodle soup w/ chicken breast, onions, cilantro, scallions
|Chicken Curry Pho Lunch
|$16.00
More about Choong Man Chicken - Davie
Choong Man Chicken - Davie
4900 South University Drive #100, Davie
|Curry Chicken
|$15.99
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce
More about Sushi Raku
Sushi Raku
10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Small Chicken Curry Udon
|$6.50
Chicken and scallion topping in curry broth.
|Japanese Curry with Chicken
|$9.95
Spicy brown Japanese Curry over steamed rice.
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|CHICKEN CURRY (Cà Ri Gà)
|$16.00
Savory coconut curry with bone in chicken, carrots, sweet potatoes, served with your choice of Vietnamese baguette, fresh pho noodles, or jasmine rice.