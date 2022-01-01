Avocado toast in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve avocado toast
Grand Cafe - Hollywood
2905 Stirling Rd, Hollywood
|Avocado Toast
|$12.95
Shooters Waterfront
3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Avocado Toast
|$16.00
Multigrain toast, avocado, EVOO, baby arugula, onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, lemon-dijon vinaigrette
Newbury Salads
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale
|Everything Bagel Avocado Toast Over Spring Mix
|$8.95
Avocado spread, hard boiled egg, everything bagel spice
CJ Blacks
11300 West State Road 84, Davie
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
CJ's Guacamole on Toasted Ciabatta with a side of Pico de Gallo
Press & Grind Cafe
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Avocado Toast
|$9.75
Freshly smashed avocado topped with mixed greens, fresh avocado slices & pine nuts with a drizzle of pure olive oil.
Jet Runway Cafe
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale
|Jet Café's Avocado Toast
|$14.50
Sunny-side up egg or any style. Vine ripe tomato. Rustic toast. Breakfast potatoes or grits.
Kristof's Kafe
8912 W State Rd 84, Davie
|Avocado Toast 3PO
|$12.99
Fresh baked multigrain toast topped with mashed avocados, mixed greens, and pico de gallo. Served with 2 eggs and fruit cup.
|Avocado Toast
|$12.99
Fresh baked multigrain toast topped with mashed avocados, mixed greens, and pico de gallo. Served with 2 eggs and fruit cup.
Carrot Express
1732 Main Street, Weston
|Crunchy Avocado Toast
|$9.95
seasoned smashed avocado, crumbled feta, red pepper flakes on toasted sourdough