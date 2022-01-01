Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill image

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Teriyaki Rice Bowl$15.99
steamed vegetables and diced peppers and onions tossed with blackened pieces of salmon and served over seasoned rice with sesame teriyaki sauce on top!
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Main pic

 

Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon$8.95
Over steamed rice. Topped with rosemary. Comes with green beans and peppers.
More about Sushi Raku
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Sushiato

4483 WESTON RD, Weston

Avg 4.4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nigiri Salmon Teriyaki (2 pieces)$9.00
Salmon nigiri with lime slices, tobiko and teriyaki sauce
More about Sushiato

