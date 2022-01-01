Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Fort Mill restaurants that serve salmon salad

Spice Asian Kitchen - 251 Textile Way

251 Textile Way, Fort Mill

Avg 4.5 (638 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
Mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, capers, red onion, tomato, avocado, basil, lemon zest, house garlic vinaigrette
More about Spice Asian Kitchen - 251 Textile Way
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Fort Mill In Baxter Village

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Spinach Salad$16.50
Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Fort Mill In Baxter Village

