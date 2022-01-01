Salmon salad in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Spice Asian Kitchen - 251 Textile Way
Spice Asian Kitchen - 251 Textile Way
251 Textile Way, Fort Mill
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, capers, red onion, tomato, avocado, basil, lemon zest, house garlic vinaigrette
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Fort Mill In Baxter Village
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Fort Mill In Baxter Village
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Salmon Spinach Salad
|$16.50
Spinach, Pancetta, eggs, red onions, croutons, and mandarin oranges topped with grilled Salmon and served with Hot Bacon Vinaigrette