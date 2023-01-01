Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Foxboro
/
Foxboro
/
Short Ribs
Foxboro restaurants that serve short ribs
Union Straw
8 Mechanic Street, Foxboro
No reviews yet
Short Rib Gnocchi
$24.00
More about Union Straw
Station One by Shovel Town Brewery
44 School St, Foxborough
No reviews yet
Short Rib
$26.00
Pan seared and slow braised • parmesan risotto • Savory beef & roasted root vegetable gravy
More about Station One by Shovel Town Brewery
