Chips and salsa in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve chips and salsa
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$6.50
Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips
FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave S, Franklin
|Side of Chips & Salsa
|$2.50
|Chips + Salsa
|$5.00
House-made salsa with corn chips.
TACOS
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin
|Salsa & Chips
|$4.00