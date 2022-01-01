Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Corner Pub Franklin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Franklin

1916 Columbia Ave, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS & SALSA$6.50
Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips
More about Corner Pub Franklin
Item pic

 

FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey

125 5th Ave S, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chips & Salsa$2.50
Chips + Salsa$5.00
House-made salsa with corn chips.
More about FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey
O Be Joyful image

 

O Be Joyful

328 Main Street, Franklin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salsa and Chips$5.00
More about O Be Joyful
Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory image

TACOS

Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory

230 Franklin Road #11Y, Franklin

Avg 4.3 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Salsa & Chips$4.00
More about Mojo's Tacos Franklin @ The Factory
Corner Pub Cool Springs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Cool Springs

9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100, Franklin

Avg 4.6 (144 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS & SALSA$7.00
Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips
More about Corner Pub Cool Springs

