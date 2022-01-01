Grilled chicken in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Mayta's Peruvian
Mayta's Peruvian
5010 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.99
More about Mexicali Cantina
SALADS
Mexicali Cantina
467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick
|Grilled Chicken Chimi
|$16.99
Large Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled chicken, deep-fried for a crispy outside.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$16.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick
|Large Tossed w/ Grilled Chicken
|$11.99
|Grilled Chicken & Provolone
|$10.49
|Small Tossed w/ Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
210 N Market St, Frederick
|Grilled Chicken Pesto
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Calzone
|$10.99