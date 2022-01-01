Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Toast

Frederick restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

 

Mayta's Peruvian

5010 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.99
More about Mayta's Peruvian
Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Chimi$16.99
Large Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and grilled chicken, deep-fried for a crispy outside.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$16.99
More about Mexicali Cantina
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

New York J&P Pizza - Frederick

6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy, Frederick

Avg 4.3 (262 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Tossed w/ Grilled Chicken$11.99
Grilled Chicken & Provolone$10.49
Small Tossed w/ Grilled Chicken$9.99
More about New York J&P Pizza - Frederick
Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

210 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (3241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Pesto$8.99
Grilled Chicken Calzone$10.99
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
Isabella's image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Isabella's

44 N Market St, Frederick

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Isabella's

