Spaghetti in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Orofino
PASTA • SALADS
Orofino
1006 Caroline St, Fredericksburg
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$15.00
Spaghetti served al dente in a light white cream sauce with pancetta and parmesan.
More about Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard
2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.00
|Baked Spaghetti Meat Sauce
|$14.00
Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$12.00
More about J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg
20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$13.49
Spaghetti topped with 2 Beef Meatballs with your choice of Marinara or Bolognese sauce. Topped with shaved Parmesan & basil. Served with garlic bread
|Spaghetti
|$9.99
|KIDS SPAGHETTI