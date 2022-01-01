Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg restaurants
Fredericksburg restaurants that serve spaghetti

Orofino image

PASTA • SALADS

Orofino

1006 Caroline St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.7 (2503 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Carbonara$15.00
Spaghetti served al dente in a light white cream sauce with pancetta and parmesan.
Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Basilico New York Deli - Cowan Boulevard

2577 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (542 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.00
Baked Spaghetti Meat Sauce$14.00
Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.
Spaghetti Carbonara$12.00
J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg image

 

J's Pizza & Sub Cafe- Fredericksburg

20 Plantation Drive Suite 103, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$13.49
Spaghetti topped with 2 Beef Meatballs with your choice of Marinara or Bolognese sauce. Topped with shaved Parmesan & basil. Served with garlic bread
Spaghetti$9.99
KIDS SPAGHETTI
SOUPS • SALADS

Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road

7013 Harrison rd, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Bolognese$13.00
Spaghetti Bolognese
Baked Spaghetti Meat Sauce$11.00
Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Served with Focaccia Bread.
Spaghetti Carbonara$12.00
