Tostada salad in Fredericksburg

Harry's Downtown
601 William Street, Fredericksburg
|Chicken Tostada Salad
|$14.50
Blackened chicken and Monterey cheese melted on crispy tostadas stacked between mixed greens tossed in avocado ranch, topped with black bean salsa, green onions, and chipotle lime sour cream
GF
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Harry's Alehouse
