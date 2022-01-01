Frisco bars & lounges you'll love
Green Gator
5566 Main St #110, Frisco
|Jambalya
|$12.00
Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Bell Peppers, Cajun Spices
|Blackened Redfish
|$22.00
Crawfish Cream Sauce, Dirty Rice & Grilled Asparagus
|Seafood Gumbo
|$6.00
Cup or Bowl
The Common Table
6740 Winning Drive, Frisco
|Fried Naked Wings
|$14.00
|Chicken Fried Ribeye
|$20.00
|Elotes
|$6.00
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco
|Fajitas
|$17.50
Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.
|Sangria Rita
|$8.00
Frozen margarita swirled with our signature housemade sangria.
*Must be 21 + to order margaritas.
To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
|Quesadillas
|$11.50
Your choice of protien served on housemade flour tortillas with side of sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.