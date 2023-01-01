Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Goat curry in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Goat Curry
Frisco restaurants that serve goat curry
Bawarchi Biryanis
8949 Coit rd, Frisco
No reviews yet
Kariakudi Goat Curry
$14.95
Dosa with Goat Curry
$13.95
Andhra Goat Curry
$14.95
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Desi Chowrastha - Frisco
15851 Rolater Road, Frisco
No reviews yet
Dhaba Style Goat curry
$15.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Frisco
