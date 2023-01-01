Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Samosa in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Samosa
Frisco restaurants that serve samosa
Bawarchi Biryanis
8949 Coit rd, Frisco
No reviews yet
Veg Samosa
$4.95
Chole Samosa
$7.95
Chole Samosa
$7.95
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
KARYA SIDDHI HANUMAN TEMPLE CAFETERIA
12030 Independence Parkway, Frisco
No reviews yet
Samosa (2 pc)
$3.19
More about KARYA SIDDHI HANUMAN TEMPLE CAFETERIA
