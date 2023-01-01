Mediterranean salad in Frisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Haystacks Burgers - Frisco

6705 Main St, Frisco

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad$12.59
Perfectly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast. Spring Mix, Feta Cheese Crumbles, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Basil and a side of Habanero Slaw. Served with two sides of Greek Balsamic.
More about Haystacks Burgers - Frisco
Banner pic

 

TruFire Kitchen and Bar - Frisco - TruFire Frisco

6959 Lebanon Road, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Mediterranean Shrimp Salad$13.00
chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo /
feta / cucumbers / tomatoes /
red onions (mustard dill vin)
Large Mediterranean Shrimp Salad$19.00
chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo /
feta / cucumbers / tomatoes /
red onions (mustard dill vin)
More about TruFire Kitchen and Bar - Frisco - TruFire Frisco

