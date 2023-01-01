Mediterranean salad in Frisco
Haystacks Burgers - Frisco
6705 Main St, Frisco
|Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.59
Perfectly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast. Spring Mix, Feta Cheese Crumbles, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Basil and a side of Habanero Slaw. Served with two sides of Greek Balsamic.
TruFire Kitchen and Bar - Frisco - TruFire Frisco
6959 Lebanon Road, Frisco
|Small Mediterranean Shrimp Salad
|$13.00
chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo /
feta / cucumbers / tomatoes /
red onions (mustard dill vin)
|Large Mediterranean Shrimp Salad
|$19.00
chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo /
feta / cucumbers / tomatoes /
red onions (mustard dill vin)