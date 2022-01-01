Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Haystack Burgers

6705 Main St, Frisco

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad$11.59
More about Haystack Burgers
ChidoTaco Lounge image

 

Chido Taco Lounge

6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken and Salad$10.00
More about Chido Taco Lounge

