Mussels in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve mussels

Gallo Nero Italian Bistro - 4851 Legacy Dr #504

4851 Legacy Dr #504, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
MUSSELS MARINARA$15.00
New Zealand Green Shell Mussels topped with spicy marinara.
More about Gallo Nero Italian Bistro - 4851 Legacy Dr #504
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco

9179 Dallas Pkwy #170, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Mussels$13.75
One pound of Chilean mussels cooked in white wine garlic butter sauce with tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Served with French bread.
Mussels Barcelona$13.75
One pound of Chilean mussels tossed in a spicy marinara, Andouille sausage, white wine, red bell pepper, and artichoke hearts. Served with French bread.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco

