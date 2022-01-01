Mussels in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve mussels
Gallo Nero Italian Bistro - 4851 Legacy Dr #504
4851 Legacy Dr #504, Frisco
|MUSSELS MARINARA
|$15.00
New Zealand Green Shell Mussels topped with spicy marinara.
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco
9179 Dallas Pkwy #170, Frisco
|Traditional Mussels
|$13.75
One pound of Chilean mussels cooked in white wine garlic butter sauce with tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Served with French bread.
|Mussels Barcelona
|$13.75
One pound of Chilean mussels tossed in a spicy marinara, Andouille sausage, white wine, red bell pepper, and artichoke hearts. Served with French bread.