Dum biryani in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve dum biryani

Item pic

 

Bawarchi Biryanis

8949 Coit rd, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani$13.95
Aavakai Veg dum biryani$12.95
Gongura Mutton Dum Biryani$16.95
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Restaurant banner

 

Desi Chowrastha - Frisco

15851 Rolater Road, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Dum Biryani FM$42.99
Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Frisco

