Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Restaurant banner

 

Spoon + Fork Thai - Frisco

7967 CUSTER RD STE 400, FRISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. carrot. tomato. pineapple. cashew nut
More about Spoon + Fork Thai - Frisco
Item pic

 

My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brown Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Brown rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Banana Pudding

Chicken Salad

Ravioli

Dosa

Kale Salad

Cannolis

Masala Dosa

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (140 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (599 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (660 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1119 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (860 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston