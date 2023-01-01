Pineapple fried rice in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
More about Spoon + Fork Thai - Frisco
Spoon + Fork Thai - Frisco
7967 CUSTER RD STE 400, FRISCO
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.00
Jasmine rice. egg. onion. scallion. carrot. tomato. pineapple. cashew nut
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Brown Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Brown rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.