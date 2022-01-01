Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Nerdvana

5757 Main St Suite 112, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Beef Short Rib$27.00
Pan seared and slow roasted to 'fall apart tender' beef short rib, served with our creamy mashed potatoes, honey hadouken glazed carrots, and cabernet jus.
More about Nerdvana
The Common Table image

 

The Common Table

6740 Winning Drive, Frisco

Avg 4.1 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Hash$18.00
More about The Common Table
Item pic

 

UP Inspired Kitchen

5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$12.75
Short rib, cheddar & pickled red onion on sourdough
Short Rib Bowl$14.00
Brown rice, housemade pickled cucumber, spicy slaw and topped with a poached egg
Short Rib Hash$13.00
Caramelized onion, jalapenos, roasted potato, two fried eggs, au jus
More about UP Inspired Kitchen

