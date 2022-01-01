Short ribs in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve short ribs
Nerdvana
5757 Main St Suite 112, Frisco
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$27.00
Pan seared and slow roasted to 'fall apart tender' beef short rib, served with our creamy mashed potatoes, honey hadouken glazed carrots, and cabernet jus.
UP Inspired Kitchen
5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$12.75
Short rib, cheddar & pickled red onion on sourdough
|Short Rib Bowl
|$14.00
Brown rice, housemade pickled cucumber, spicy slaw and topped with a poached egg
|Short Rib Hash
|$13.00
Caramelized onion, jalapenos, roasted potato, two fried eggs, au jus