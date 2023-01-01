Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Item pic

 

246 Thai Grab and Go

9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
F1. Thai Fried Rice$11.95
Jasmine rice, onions, green onions, and egg sauteed with soy sauce.
F1. Thai Fried Rice$11.95
Jasmine rice, onions, green onions, and egg sauteed with soy sauce.
F1. Thai Fried Rice$13.95
Jasmine rice, onions, green onions, and egg sauteed with soy sauce.
More about 246 Thai Grab and Go
Banner pic

 

My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$12.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Brown Thai Fried Rice$14.95
Brown rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Brown Vegan Thai Fried Rice$15.95
Brown fried rice with onions, broccolis, carrots, garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Lobsters

Cappuccino

Hash Browns

Tiramisu

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tamales

Edamame

Pastries

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (127 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (791 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston