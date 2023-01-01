Thai fried rice in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve thai fried rice
246 Thai Grab and Go
9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140, Frisco
|F1. Thai Fried Rice
|$11.95
Jasmine rice, onions, green onions, and egg sauteed with soy sauce.
|F1. Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
Jasmine rice, onions, green onions, and egg sauteed with soy sauce.
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Thai Fried Rice
|$12.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
|Brown Thai Fried Rice
|$14.95
Brown rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
|Brown Vegan Thai Fried Rice
|$15.95
Brown fried rice with onions, broccolis, carrots, garnished with cucumber and cilantro.