Tarts in Fullerton
Fullerton restaurants that serve tarts
More about Chicana: Vegan Grub
Chicana: Vegan Grub
113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton
|Fruit Tart
|$7.25
More about Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
SMOOTHIES
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
575 N Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton
|Bambucha Blueberry Tart
|$4.95
Organic blueberries are infused into our tart kombucha, then softened with vanilla and almond, giving it a comforting perceived sweetness on the finish, reminiscent of Mom’s blueberry pie. Great for enhancing a berry smoothie, in a Kombucha Ice Cream float, or mixed with your favorite spirit.