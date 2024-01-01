Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Fullerton

Fullerton restaurants
Fullerton restaurants that serve tarts

Chicana: Vegan Grub

113 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton

TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Tart$7.25
SMOOTHIES

Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton

575 N Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton

Avg 4.8 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bambucha Blueberry Tart$4.95
Organic blueberries are infused into our tart kombucha, then softened with vanilla and almond, giving it a comforting perceived sweetness on the finish, reminiscent of Mom’s blueberry pie. Great for enhancing a berry smoothie, in a Kombucha Ice Cream float, or mixed with your favorite spirit.
