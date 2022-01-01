Enchiladas in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve enchiladas
Guapo's Cantina - Gaithersburg
9811 Washingtonian Boulevard, Gaithersburg
|Enchiladas
|$14.95
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of protein and sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
2 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg
|Enchiladas Asadas
|$0.00
2 crispy dough tortillas, lettuce, chimol, plancha grilled chicken or steak
|Enchiladas Tradicionales Vegana
|$8.95
Two crispy homemade fried seasoned corn tortillas topped w/ fried red seda beans, curtido & vegan parmesan
|Enchiladas Tipicas
|$7.25
2 crispy dough tortillas, lettuce, hard egg, stewed chicken