Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Gaithersburg

Go
Gaithersburg restaurants
Toast

Gaithersburg restaurants that serve fajitas

Main pic

 

Guapo's Cantina - Gaithersburg

9811 Washingtonian Boulevard, Gaithersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$23.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
Combo Fajitas$22.95
Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
Chicken Fajitas$21.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
More about Guapo's Cantina - Gaithersburg
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A. image

FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.

2 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Chicken & Cheese$9.25
sliced chicken + grilled onions + melted queso, mayo-mustard, lettuce/ tomato
Fajita Steak & Cheese$10.25
sliced steak + grilled onions + melted queso, mayo-mustard, lettuce/ tomato
More about La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.

Browse other tasty dishes in Gaithersburg

Carne Asada

Crab Cakes

Pancakes

Dosa

Cheese Fries

Pretzels

Crispy Chicken

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Gaithersburg to explore

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston