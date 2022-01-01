Fajitas in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Guapo's Cantina - Gaithersburg
Guapo's Cantina - Gaithersburg
9811 Washingtonian Boulevard, Gaithersburg
|Steak Fajitas
|$23.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
|Combo Fajitas
|$22.95
Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$21.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
More about La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
FRENCH FRIES
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
2 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg
|Fajita Chicken & Cheese
|$9.25
sliced chicken + grilled onions + melted queso, mayo-mustard, lettuce/ tomato
|Fajita Steak & Cheese
|$10.25
sliced steak + grilled onions + melted queso, mayo-mustard, lettuce/ tomato