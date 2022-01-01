Dosa in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve dosa
Dosa & Chaat
70 Market Street, Gaithersburg
|Maharaja Dosa
|$13.00
|Masala Dosa (v/gf)
|$12.00
Masala potatoes
|Spring Dosa (v/gf)
|$13.00
Spring vegetables / spice mix
CHENNAI HOPPERS
136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG
|Madurai Muttai Dosa
|$12.95
Rice lentil crepe topped with fluffy omelette served with chutney & sambhar.
|Masala Dosa
|$12.95
(Vegan) Crispy rice crepe stuffed with south Indian potato masala, served with chutneys & sambhar.
|Ghee Roast Dosa
|$12.95
(Contains dairy) Crispy rice lentil crepe made with ghee, served with chutney and sambhar.