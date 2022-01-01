Dosa in Gaithersburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dosa & Chaat

70 Market Street, Gaithersburg

Maharaja Dosa$13.00
Masala Dosa (v/gf)$12.00
Masala potatoes
Spring Dosa (v/gf)$13.00
Spring vegetables / spice mix
CHENNAI HOPPERS

136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG

Madurai Muttai Dosa$12.95
Rice lentil crepe topped with fluffy omelette served with chutney & sambhar.
Masala Dosa$12.95
(Vegan) Crispy rice crepe stuffed with south Indian potato masala, served with chutneys & sambhar.
Ghee Roast Dosa$12.95
(Contains dairy) Crispy rice lentil crepe made with ghee, served with chutney and sambhar.
