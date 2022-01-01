Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

KENAKI Sushi Counter

706 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg

Shrimp Tempura$8.00
Kewpie (Japanese mayo) and butter lettuce. *Contains egg
Shrimp + Veggie Tempura Bento$17.00
Includes spicy tuna maki, kurobuta pork & shrimp shumai, roasted cherry tomato, portabella and green beans, house salad. Served w/miso soup. No other substitutions/modifications will be accepted other than those provided. *Contains nuts/shellfish
Shrimp Only Tempura Plate$9.50
5pc Shrimp Tempura
Ranken Noodle House - Kentlands Square

133 Commerce Square Pl, Gaithersburg

Onigiri (Shrimp tempura, x 2) to go$11.00
Tenmushu: shrimp tempura rice ball
