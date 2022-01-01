Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Geneva

Geneva restaurants
Toast

Geneva restaurants that serve pudding

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva image

TAPAS

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva

207 S 3rd St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Bing Cherry Bread Pudding$8.00
With a Whiskey Cream Anglaise
More about Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Geneva

477 South 3rd Street, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tropical Chia Pudding$0.00
House-made chia pudding prepared with unsweetened coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey, topped with our signature berry jam, fresh kiwi, pineapple, strawberries, and gourmet Harbor granola. Served with a slice of Sun Toast (wheat toast drizzled with local honey and sunflower butter).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Geneva

