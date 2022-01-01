Gyoza in
Gilbert
/
Gilbert
/
Gyoza
Gilbert restaurants that serve gyoza
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN
Sushi Ramen Go
1495 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
Avg 4.6
(474 reviews)
Gyoza
$6.50
chicken and pork pot stickers
More about Sushi Ramen Go
Sushi Ave Express
1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert
No reviews yet
Gyoza
$6.50
Pork and vegetable dumplings with ponzu sauce
More about Sushi Ave Express
Browse other tasty dishes in Gilbert
Cheeseburgers
Cheese Pizza
Bean Burritos
Shrimp Tacos
Carne Asada
Massaman Curry
Brisket
Cookies
More near Gilbert to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(76 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Chandler
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Maricopa
No reviews yet
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston