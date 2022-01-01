Chocolate chip cookies in Glastonbury

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Glastonbury restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
76 Commerce St, Glastonbury
No reviews yet
LuAnn’s chocolate chip cookie
$3.00
More about Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
PIZZA
SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA
1001 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
Avg 4.3
(509 reviews)
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies
$8.00
Three ooey, gooey, chewy homemade chocolate chip cookies.
More about SQUARE PEG PIZZERIA
