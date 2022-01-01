Grilled chicken in Glastonbury
Glastonbury restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
Seed Kitchen & Bagelry
76 Commerce St, Glastonbury
|SPECIAL!! grilled chicken salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, farro, cherry peppers, cucumbers, blistered tomatoes, olive Mayo, toasted bread crumbs, shaved parm, toasted chickpea
More about Max Fish
SEAFOOD
Max Fish
110 Glastonbury Boulevard, Glastonbury
|Grilled Chicken
|$19.00
Garlic haricot vert and creamy mashed potatoes
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$11.00
mashed potatoes, green beans
More about Bricco Trattoria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Bricco Trattoria
124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury
|Grilled Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
fresh tomato, olives, mozzarella & basil pesto
More about Siam Glastonbury
SALADS • CHICKEN
Siam Glastonbury
45 Welles Street, Glastonbury
|Grilled Chicken
|$15.95
Favorite Thai chicken marinated with chili, garlic and chili paste.
More about b.good
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
b.good
140 Glastonbury Blvd, Glastonbury
|Grilled Chicken Pesto
|$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat