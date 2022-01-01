Glendale bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Glendale restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Glendale

Carousel Restaurant Glendale image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Carousel Restaurant Glendale

304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4.2 (4719 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Dinner / Company Party
3 Types of Kebab ( Chicken Breast, Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 11 Authentic Appetizers ( Basterma Rekaat, Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Meza, Kebbeh Nayyah, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni Khaliji & Sarma) , 2 Sides ( Rice & Bulgur Pilaf ) and 1 Main Salad (Fattoush Salad) , served family Style.
Kebabs 8 oz. Per person.
Hammos$5.25
Garbanzo with sesame seed oil, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Vegetarian.
* Small Serves 2 to 3 *
* Large Serves 4 to 5 *
Chicken Breast Kebab (Shish Tawook) by the Pound$16.00
Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Shish tawook. Boneless, skinless chicken breast meat.
(Pictured by the plate. By the pound does not come with sides)
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
More about Carousel Restaurant Glendale
Eden on Brand image

 

Eden on Brand

214 North Brand Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BLACK LABEL BURGER$25.00
Eden’s premium signature beef stuffed with truffle onion confit topped with aged cheddar, crispy potato strings, black truffle shavings & truffle garlic aioli.
FIREHOUSE BURGER$19.00
House blend Angus beef patty, habanero Jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, giardiniera, field tomato, & avocado crema.
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Crispy chicken filet topped habanero jack cheese, cilantro aioli & homemade pickle slaw.
More about Eden on Brand
Bourbon Steak image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Bourbon Steak

237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4 (2408 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Foie Gras$22.00
Pan-Seared, Tare Glaze, Blini
16 oz Delmoninco Ribeye$74.00
16 ounce prime
Broccolini$14.00
Calabrian Chili, Almond, Manchego
More about Bourbon Steak
Bacari image

 

Bacari

757 Americana Way, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata Caprese$12.00
burrata di gioia, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomato, basil walnut pesto, grey salt
Tuscan Kale Salad$10.00
crispy black kale & chopped rainbow kale, persian cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, green onion, crumbled feta, za’atar, sumac, kale tahini
Bacari Burger$10.00
all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll* (add fried egg +2)
More about Bacari
Restaurant banner

 

The Derby Room Glendale

357 Arden Ave, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Derby Room Glendale
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

G Lounge

1109 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4.5 (199 reviews)
Takeout
More about G Lounge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Glendale

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Crispy Chicken

Sliders

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon Rolls

Shish Kebabs

California Rolls

Map

More near Glendale to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston