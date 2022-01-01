Glendale bars & lounges you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Carousel Restaurant Glendale
304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Family Dinner / Company Party
3 Types of Kebab ( Chicken Breast, Beef Lula & Beef Filet) , 11 Authentic Appetizers ( Basterma Rekaat, Beef Kofta, Cheese Fatayer, Falafel Meza, Kebbeh Nayyah, Hammos, Mutabbal, Tabbuleh, Muhammara, Labni Khaliji & Sarma) , 2 Sides ( Rice & Bulgur Pilaf ) and 1 Main Salad (Fattoush Salad) , served family Style.
Kebabs 8 oz. Per person.
|Hammos
|$5.25
Garbanzo with sesame seed oil, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Vegetarian.
* Small Serves 2 to 3 *
* Large Serves 4 to 5 *
|Chicken Breast Kebab (Shish Tawook) by the Pound
|$16.00
Come with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Shish tawook. Boneless, skinless chicken breast meat.
(Pictured by the plate. By the pound does not come with sides)
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
Eden on Brand
214 North Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|BLACK LABEL BURGER
|$25.00
Eden’s premium signature beef stuffed with truffle onion confit topped with aged cheddar, crispy potato strings, black truffle shavings & truffle garlic aioli.
|FIREHOUSE BURGER
|$19.00
House blend Angus beef patty, habanero Jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, giardiniera, field tomato, & avocado crema.
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$17.00
Crispy chicken filet topped habanero jack cheese, cilantro aioli & homemade pickle slaw.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Bourbon Steak
237 S Brand Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Foie Gras
|$22.00
Pan-Seared, Tare Glaze, Blini
|16 oz Delmoninco Ribeye
|$74.00
16 ounce prime
|Broccolini
|$14.00
Calabrian Chili, Almond, Manchego
Bacari
757 Americana Way, Glendale
|Popular items
|Burrata Caprese
|$12.00
burrata di gioia, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomato, basil walnut pesto, grey salt
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$10.00
crispy black kale & chopped rainbow kale, persian cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, green onion, crumbled feta, za’atar, sumac, kale tahini
|Bacari Burger
|$10.00
all natural beef, open faced, fresh tomato, caramelized onion, worcestershire aioli, telera roll* (add fried egg +2)