Glendale sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Glendale

Octopus Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale

Avg 4.1 (3649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Alaskan$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
Bento$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
Garlic Chili Edamame$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi

239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SALMON ROLL$5.50
AVOCADO ROLL$5.25
SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME$6.50
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi
Katsuya image

 

Katsuya

702 Americana Way, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sushi Roll Set$15.00
1x Shrimp Crunch Roll (8 pc)
1x California Roll (8 pc)
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
More about Katsuya
Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale image

 

Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale

318 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale
Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar image

 

Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar

126 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Kopan Sushi & Ramen Bar

