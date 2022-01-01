Glendale sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Glendale
SUSHI
Octopus Japanese Restaurant
112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale
|Popular items
|Alaskan
|$11.95
Krabmeat, avocado, and baked salmon.
|Bento
|$15.95
Your choice of 2 Items served with edamame, miso soup, salad, gyoza dumplings, tatsuta fried chicken and rice. No substitutions.
|Garlic Chili Edamame
|$4.50
Soybeans sauteed in garlic sauce with chili.
Crazy Rock'n Sushi
239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
|Popular items
|SALMON ROLL
|$5.50
|AVOCADO ROLL
|$5.25
|SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME
|$6.50
Katsuya
702 Americana Way, Glendale
|Popular items
|Sushi Roll Set
|$15.00
1x Shrimp Crunch Roll (8 pc)
1x California Roll (8 pc)
|Mac N Cheese
|$4.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan, sam's spice
|Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice
|$5.00
Truffle Avocado, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale
318 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale