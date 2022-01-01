Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Glendale

Glendale restaurants that serve mussels

SUSHI

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale

Avg 4.1 (3649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Broiled Mussel$8.50
Mussels broiled and garnished with masago and green onions.
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant
Crazy Rock'n Sushi image

 

Crazy Rock'n Sushi

239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAKED GREEN MUSSEL$9.95
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi

