Chicken salad in Glendora

Glendora restaurants
Glendora restaurants that serve chicken salad

Buffalo Spot - Glendora

604 W. ROUTE 66, GLENDORA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
More about Buffalo Spot - Glendora
LyteBite Glendora

1331 S. Lone Hill Ave #150, Glendroa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Build Your Own Chicken Salad$10.99
Our build your own chicken salad comes with your choice of chicken flavor, protein portion size, and vegetable selection. It's as easy as 1, 2 , 3!
All salads come standard on a bed of spring mix and spinach. Feel free to select up to four (4) vegetables to top your salad. All salads come with a 2 OZ salad dressing.
More about LyteBite Glendora

