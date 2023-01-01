Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Glendora
/
Glendora
/
Muffins
Glendora restaurants that serve muffins
Classic Coffee
148 North Glendora Avenue, Glendora
No reviews yet
Orange Cranberry Muffin
$4.00
An all natural muffin infused with orange and cranberries, topped with streusel. Plus, NO trans fats!
More about Classic Coffee
Stacks on Route 66
640 West Route 66, Glendora
No reviews yet
TOAST OR MUFFIN
$3.45
More about Stacks on Route 66
