Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate mousse in
Gloucester
/
Gloucester
/
Chocolate Mousse
Gloucester restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
SEAFOOD
Azorean
133 Washington St., Gloucester
Avg 4.6
(1875 reviews)
Homemade Chocolate Mousse
$7.00
The title says it all!!
More about Azorean
Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
64 Main Street, Gloucester
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse
$10.00
More about Oliver’s Harbor Restaurant and Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Gloucester
Lobsters
Chicken Pizza
Arugula Salad
Burritos
Clams
Scallops
Risotto
Coleslaw
More near Gloucester to explore
Salem
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Rockport
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(143 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(215 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(729 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston