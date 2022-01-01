Calamari in Gloucester
Gloucester restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD
Azorean Restaurant & Bar
133 Washington St., Gloucester
|Grilled Calamari Salad
|$12.00
Grilled calamari served over spring mix with roasted red peppers, onions, and feta cheese. Tossed with our own balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Tonno
2 Main St, Gloucester
|Calamari
|$16.00
Squid soaked in buttermilk, tossed in semolina and flour, deep fried, then tossed with a pickled pepper and garlic sauce.