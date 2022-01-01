Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Gloucester

Gloucester restaurants
Gloucester restaurants that serve calamari

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean Restaurant & Bar

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Calamari Salad$12.00
Grilled calamari served over spring mix with roasted red peppers, onions, and feta cheese. Tossed with our own balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Tonno

2 Main St, Gloucester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$16.00
Squid soaked in buttermilk, tossed in semolina and flour, deep fried, then tossed with a pickled pepper and garlic sauce.
More about Tonno
Mile Marker One image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mile Marker One

75 Essex Ave, Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CALAMARI FRITA$18.00
crisp local squid, with peppadew rémoulade
More about Mile Marker One

