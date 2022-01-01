Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Gloucester

Gloucester restaurants
Gloucester restaurants that serve octopus

Azorean Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD

Azorean Restaurant & Bar

133 Washington St., Gloucester

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)
Takeout
Lisbon Octopus$22.00
Tender pieces of Octopus baked on a cast iron skillet in olive oil, cilantro, and garlic. Served with baked red bliss punched potatoes drizzled in olive oil.
Portuguese Octopus$12.00
A cold octopus salad mixed with onions, Azorean red peppers and olive oil vinaigrette.
Sáo Miguel Grilled Octopus$22.00
Grilled Tender Octopus, Topped with a mild garlic sauce.
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Tonno

2 Main St, Gloucester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Octopus$18.00
Seared octopus with fregula (semolina based pasta), spicy tomato sauce, oregano, and olive oil.
Spicy Octopus, Tomato, Fregola & Grilled bread$58.00
MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE
More about Tonno

Map

Map

