Octopus in Gloucester
Gloucester restaurants that serve octopus
More about Azorean Restaurant & Bar
SEAFOOD
Azorean Restaurant & Bar
133 Washington St., Gloucester
|Lisbon Octopus
|$22.00
Tender pieces of Octopus baked on a cast iron skillet in olive oil, cilantro, and garlic. Served with baked red bliss punched potatoes drizzled in olive oil.
|Portuguese Octopus
|$12.00
A cold octopus salad mixed with onions, Azorean red peppers and olive oil vinaigrette.
|Sáo Miguel Grilled Octopus
|$22.00
Grilled Tender Octopus, Topped with a mild garlic sauce.