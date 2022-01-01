Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Goose Creek

Goose Creek restaurants
Goose Creek restaurants that serve tacos

Gilligan’s of Goose Creek image

 

Gilligan’s of Goose Creek

219 Saint James Ave, Goose Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dinner Fried Seafood Platter$26.99
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo$21.99
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Dinner Fried Flounder$20.99
We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...
More about Gilligan’s of Goose Creek
Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe image

 

Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe

214 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
{Southwest Breakfast Burrito} Fan Favorite$8.95
Pork Sausage, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Smashed Avocado, Baby Spinach, Chipotle Sauce Wrapped & Toasted to Perfection for an Ultimate Breakfast Experience!
{Maui Moana} Fan Favorite$8.95
Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Pineapple, White Chocolate, Coconut Cream, Fresh Orange Juice.
{Buffalo Chicken Wrap} Fan Favorite$10.95
Organic, Non-GMO-No Antibiotics Ever Grilled Chicken, Fresh Avocado, Freshly Chopped Tomato, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Finished with a Buffalo, & Ranch dressing Drizzle, wrapped and toasted in a Flour Tortilla.
"BEST BUFFALO WRAP IVE EVER HAD"
More about Juiceria Smoothie Bar & Cafe

