Taquitos in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve taquitos
More about The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar
The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar
5301 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids
|Taquitos
|$12.99
Seasoned chicken, jalapenos, and mixed cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla. Ancho-ranch and fresh guacamole.
More about Tacos el Cunado Cascade
Tacos el Cunado Cascade
6450 28St SE, Grand Rapids
|Five Taquitos D#16
|$14.99
Five taquitos with corn tortilla and your choice of meat, topped with your choice of toppings (3 max*) served with charro beans on the side.
Substitute your charro beans for rice or beans with no extra cost.
*Some toppings have extra cost.