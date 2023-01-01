Taquitos in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Score Restaurant & Sports Bar

5301 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids

Taquitos$12.99
Seasoned chicken, jalapenos, and mixed cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla. Ancho-ranch and fresh guacamole.
Tacos el Cunado Cascade

6450 28St SE, Grand Rapids

Five Taquitos D#16$14.99
Five taquitos with corn tortilla and your choice of meat, topped with your choice of toppings (3 max*) served with charro beans on the side.
Substitute your charro beans for rice or beans with no extra cost.
*Some toppings have extra cost.
