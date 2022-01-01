Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Great Neck
/
Great Neck
/
Cookies
Great Neck restaurants that serve cookies
Great Neck Diner
14 Grace Ave, Great Neck
No reviews yet
Cookies
$3.25
More about Great Neck Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Marie Blachère - French Bakery & Café
550 MIDDLE NECK, GREAT NECK
Avg 4.4
(513 reviews)
SEASONAL LINZER COOKIE
$2.65
3+1 BROWNIE COOKIE HONEY BAR COMBO
$12.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$4.00
More about Marie Blachère - French Bakery & Café
Browse other tasty dishes in Great Neck
Grilled Chicken
Skirt Steaks
Turkey Clubs
Cappuccino
Caesar Salad
Mac And Cheese
Turkey Bacon
Waffles
More near Great Neck to explore
Bayside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Port Washington
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Little Neck
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
No reviews yet
Whitestone
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Queens Village
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston