French onion soup in Great Neck

Great Neck restaurants
Great Neck restaurants that serve french onion soup

Main pic

 

Rothchilds Kitchen -

76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$13.00
More about Rothchilds Kitchen -
Great Neck Diner image

 

Great Neck Diner

14 Grace Ave, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup Au Gratin$8.95
French Onion Soup TO GO$10.95
More about Great Neck Diner

