Caesar salad in Great Neck
Great Neck restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
|Small Caesar Salad
|$10.95
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons served with Caesar or your choice of dressing
|Large Caesar Salad
|$13.95
romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and croutons served with Caesar or your choice of dressing
More about Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
|Rothchilds Caesar Salad
|$18.00
chopped romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, turkey bacon, hard-boiled egg, croutons, caesar dressing