Salmon in Great Neck
Great Neck restaurants that serve salmon
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
|L11 Aegean Salad with Salmon
|$17.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
|Charbroiled Salmon Platter
|$26.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
More about Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
|Salmon Burger
|$18.00
Arugula, tomato, guacamole, spicy mayo
|Side salmon
|$12.00
|Salmon Tabouli Salad
|$25.00
grilled salmon filet, bugur, cranberries, red onions, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, arugula, radishes, toasted almonds, olive oil-lemon dressing
More about Marie Blachere
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Marie Blachere
550 MIDDLE NECK, GREAT NECK
|SALMON SALAD
|$9.00
served with bread
|AVOCADO SALMON CROISSANT
|$5.00