Salmon in Great Neck

Great Neck restaurants
Great Neck restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
L11 Aegean Salad with Salmon$17.95
Aegean Salad with Charbroiled Salmon, Toasted Pita Bread and choice of dressing
Charbroiled Salmon Platter$26.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

 

Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen

76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$18.00
Arugula, tomato, guacamole, spicy mayo
Side salmon$12.00
Salmon Tabouli Salad$25.00
grilled salmon filet, bugur, cranberries, red onions, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, arugula, radishes, toasted almonds, olive oil-lemon dressing
More about Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Marie Blachere

550 MIDDLE NECK, GREAT NECK

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON SALAD$9.00
served with bread
AVOCADO SALMON CROISSANT$5.00
More about Marie Blachere
Faroe Island Salmon image

 

Sea Bar

7 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Faroe Island Salmon$29.00
Grilled to perfection and basted with extra virgin olive oil
L7 Fire Roasted Salmon w/ Roman Green Beans$18.50
Grilled Salmon served over Roman Green Beans
More about Sea Bar

