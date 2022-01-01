Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Great Neck

Go
Great Neck restaurants
Toast

Great Neck restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
L1 Salad with Grilled Chicken$13.95
Salad with Grilled Chicken, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Greek Xpress
Main pic

 

Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen

76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
Mediterranean chicken breast, romain lettuce, sauteed red peppers, onions & muchrooms, honey mustard dressing
More about Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Marie Blachere

550 MIDDLE NECK, GREAT NECK

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SALAD$9.00
served with bread
More about Marie Blachere

Browse other tasty dishes in Great Neck

Hummus

Falafel Pitas

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Pies

Tuna Salad

Turkey Bacon

Salmon Salad

Map

More near Great Neck to explore

Bayside

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Little Neck

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Whitestone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston