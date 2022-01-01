Chicken salad in Great Neck
Great Neck restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress
37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
|Grilled Chicken Greek Salad Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken and greek salad mix with vinaigrette or tzatziki sauce in your choice of wrap
|L1 Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$13.95
Salad with Grilled Chicken, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Mediterranean chicken breast, romain lettuce, sauteed red peppers, onions & muchrooms, honey mustard dressing