Sweet potato fries in
Great Neck
/
Great Neck
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Great Neck restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Greek Xpress
37 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.95
medium cut golden sweet potato fries
More about Greek Xpress
Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
76 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck
No reviews yet
Sweet potato fries
$8.00
More about Rothchilds Coffee and Kitchen
