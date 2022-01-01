Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Greeley

Greeley restaurants
Greeley restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

829 16th St, Greeley

Avg 4.4 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$9.29
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$9.29
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
More about Taste of Philly
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2622 11th Avenue, Greeley

Avg 4.5 (7125 reviews)
Takeout
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack

