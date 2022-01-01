Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Greenwich
/
Greenwich
/
Croissants
Greenwich restaurants that serve croissants
Aux Delices
West Elm St, Greenwich
No reviews yet
Croissant - Plain
$3.39
Croissant - Chocolate
$3.39
More about Aux Delices
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Meli Melo
362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich
Avg 4
(555 reviews)
Lox Croissant
$14.00
Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant
$12.50
Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant
$12.50
More about Meli Melo
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenwich
Lobster Rolls
Caesar Salad
Roast Beef Sandwiches
Avocado Toast
Ravioli
Tiramisu
Cobb Salad
Mac And Cheese
More near Greenwich to explore
Stamford
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1564 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(843 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston