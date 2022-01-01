Croissants in Greenwich

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greenwich restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Aux Delices

West Elm St, Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant - Plain$3.39
Croissant - Chocolate$3.39
More about Aux Delices
Meli Melo image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Meli Melo

362 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Croissant$14.00
Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant$12.50
Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant$12.50
More about Meli Melo

